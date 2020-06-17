Malawi: MEC Shifts Tally Centre to College of Medicine

16 June 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Election managers, the Malawi Eectoral Commission (MEC) has shifted its national tally centre from Comesa Hall to College of Medicine in Blantyre.

Duwa: College of Medicine will be tally centre

Commissioner Steve Duwa said all the election results for the June 23 court ordered presidential election will be forwarded to the college.

Students at the college are on mandatory leave following a government directive as a covid-19 preventive measure.

Duwa has however not given reasons for the change but analysts say this could be a sign that the new MEC commissioners, headed by Judge Dr. Chifundo Kachale wants to wear a new face following the pollster's past tainted bad image.

Political parties and other electoral stakeholders are yet to comment on the decision by MEC to shift the tally centre.

This comes barely days after it was rumoured that MEC intended to move the tally centre to the capital, Lilongwe.

