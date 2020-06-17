Malawi: Parliament to Break for Voting Holiday

16 June 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Malawi Parliament says it will break next week to allow members of parliament go to their respective areas to vote in the June 23 presidential election.

Speaker Catherine Gotani Hara captured walking out of the chamber.-Photo by Lisa Kadango

Parliament's spokesperson Ian Mwenye said the Speaker of the National Assembly Catherine Gotani Hara is expected to make the announcement on Monday when the legislators reconvenes after budget cluster meetings.

"Members will be given an opportunity to go and vote, so deliberations will be suspended," he said.

He could however not say when exactly parliament will be suspended and for how long.

He said the House Business Committee, parliament's political leadership will meet to discuss the issue.

Malawi goes for a court sanctioned presidential election on June 23 after the courts nullified the May 21 polls saying they were marred with widespread irregularities and anomalies.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

