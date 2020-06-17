Zimbabwe's Inflation Hits 786 Percent

17 June 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

Zimbabwe's year on year inflation has reached 785.55 % indicating deep problems embedded within the country's economic fundamentals.

According to a Tuesday update by the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT), the inflation rates jumped from 765.57% recorded in April 2020. The current stats are covering the period of May 2020.

The statistics agency noted that the consumer price index for the month ending May 2020 stood at 1,097.65 compared to 953.36 in April 2020 and 123.95 in May 2019.

The great decline of the country's currency has sustained a downward trajectory since late 2018 when Finance Minister, Mthuli Ncube began the process of initiating economic reforms which were aimed at stabilising the economy.

However, the reform agenda has resulted in the waning of the local currency amid indications that the productivity has remained at its least ebb.

The Southern Africa nation's import bill continues to grow amid concerns that the nation is importing almost everything consumed by the citizenry.

This month, the statistics agency reported that a family of five now requires $7 425 per month to manage monthly expenses.

The latest data shows that the Food Poverty Line (FPL) for one person in April 2020 was $596.96 while that of an average household of five persons was $2,984.78.

This is despite the fact that the government recently approved a minimum wage of $2 500 across the board.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.