Mozambique: Govt Begins Closing Markets for Cleaning and Reorganization to Prevent COVID-19 Outbreak

17 June 2020
Voice of America (Washington, DC)

The largest market in Mozambique's capital, Maputo city, remains closed Tuesday, the second day of a three-day sanitizing and reorganization to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

The move at Xipamanine market is the beginning of the gradual temporary closing of the capital’s 63 markets and five fairs for disinfecting, new spacing of stalls, implementation of social distancing between merchants and customers, and the wearing of face masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The municipal councilor for health and social welfare, Alice de Abreu, said Friday during a press conference that the closings are important because COVID-19 cases were detected in the city's markets, but she did not reveal the name of the markets.

The reorganization of all the markets is expected to be completed by the end of next month.

The revamping of market operations also comes as the southern African country experienced a spike in COVID-19 cases, which increased by 74 over Friday and Saturday.

So far, Mozambique has confirmed just over 600 coronavirus cases and three deaths.

Read the original article on VOA.

Copyright © 2020 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

