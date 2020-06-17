Burundi: President-Elect to be Sworn into Office Thursday  

Media agencies say Burundi will swear in president-elect Evariste Ndayishimiye on Thursday, a week after the sudden death of outgoing President Pierre Nkurunziza.

The Constitutional Court ruled last week that the president-elect be sworn in as soon as possible.

Ndayishimiye, was originally planned to be sworn in August. He will take the oath of office Thursday in the capital, Gitega.

Ndayishimiye was handpicked by the ruling CNDD-FDD party to succeed Nkurunziza.

He went on to secure more than 60 percent of the vote in the May election that was unsuccessfully contested by the opposition over allegations of fraud.

Ndayishimiye will serve a seven-year term, pending his reelection.

Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death

