Malawi: Mkaka Denies 'Plot' On Chilima - 'Don't Listen to UTM Hallucinations'

Former military officer Major Rodrick Mkaka has denied any involvement in any plot to assassinate the country's estranged vice-president Saulos Chilima, condemning the UTM party for accusing him to be trailing their leader.

Mkaka, who is Escom's security director, was on Tuesday accused by UTM of trailing Chilima in the north with a plot to hit at him.

But in an interview with Nyasa Times, Mkaka dismissed the assertions as propaganda, saying he has been to the north on Escom duties.

"We are doing land assessment countrywide for title deeds and check encroachment," said Mkaka.

He said after the UTM linked to him to the allegations against a plot of Chilima, he contacted the vice president to "rebuke the callous propaganda."

Said Mkaka: " The Tonse Alliance cadres closed the road in Karonga and Mzuzu baying for my blood because of these propaganda by UTM. It is uncalled for."

Governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) spokesman and Minister of Homeland Security Nicholous Dausi also said the claims of plotting to assassinate Chilima was merely "hallucinations."

He described the allegations as "a last-ditch, desperate attempt to fool the electorate" ahead of the upcoming fresh election next week Tuesday.

Dausi said Chilima is aware that the opposition cannot win the fresh election "fair and square".

The UTM Party said it has stepped up its own security and that it is not taking the threats lightly about the covert plans.

Chilima's security team took pictures of a vehicle suspecting to be of Mkaka at Karonga on Tuesday morning after it was also spotted in Uliwa where the vice president is on a campaign trail.

Mkaka said the vehicle UTM is alleging in photos registration number BV1939 is for Malawi Rural Electrification Programme (Marep) not the one he uses.

"It clearly shows it is cheap and absurd propaganda," said Mkaka.

