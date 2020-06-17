Namibia: Trip Travel Donates Computers to Disadvantaged Schools

In commemoration of the Day of the African Child, one of Namibia's leading travel agent Trip Travel has donated 10 computers to five less fortunate schools in the Khomas region, with each school receiving two computers.

The schools that received donations are Monte Cristo Project Primary School, Havana Primary School, Dagbreek School, Havana Secondary Project School and Green Leaves Primary School, situated in the Okahandja Park informal settlement.

"We get new computers biennially, so we give these away," said Hilda Basson-Namundjebo, the director of the board at Trip Travel. The travel agent has previously given computers in the Kunene and Ohangwena regions to aftercare centres before coming to the Khomas region.

"This is the first time we are giving to actual schools through a public nomination of schools; we wanted to include the community to find out which schools, according to them, were deserving of the computers," stated Basson-Namundjebo.

In consultation with the line ministry's directorate in the Khomas region, they selected the most deserving schools. "We needed to make sure they needed the computers and they could operate the computers so that they don't become white elephants and that it would help them administratively to run the school better," mentioned Basson-Namundjebo.

Luise Iyambo, the head of department for the junior primary at Monte Cristo Project Primary School said she was excited for the gesture by the travel agency to have them selected as one of the recipients of the computers.

"We are still a project school and we don't have enough computers; we struggle with administrative work," said Iyambo.

She hinted they are in the process of interviewing a secretary and the gift came just in time. "We are happy that at least she won't struggle since the computers have been installed with all the necessary programmes to do admin work," she said

Monte Cristo Project Primary School has 1 137 learners from grade one to seven and 36 staff members, including the principal, HoD and two cleaners, who all share three computers before they were bestowed with two more. "It's a work in progress; we will get there eventually," said the hopeful head of department.