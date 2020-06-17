Zimbabwe: HIV Patients Fail to Access ARVs

17 June 2020
The Herald (Harare)

People living with HIV and AIDS are having difficulties in accessing second line drugs from public institutions and are being forced to buy them from pharmacies at US$25 for one-month's supply.

Mr Stanley Takaona of the Zimbabwe HIV and AIDS Activist Union Community Trust (ZHAUCT) said some members of his organisation were turned away from Wilkins Hospital and given prescriptions to source the drugs from pharmacies.

"Patients on anti-retroviral therapy (ART) have been turned away from Wilkins in Harare where they normally access their supplies. I have followed up with the authorities at the hospital and I am reliably informed that a consignment of the second line drugs is yet to be received at NatPharm. It's a sad scenario and people's health is at stake," he said.

Mr Takaona said second and third line drug regimens were expensive and turning away patients on ART was akin to passing a death sentence on them.

"Patients cannot afford the high cost of drugs in these Covid-19 times where supplies from pharmacies cost US$25. If ever there is a stockout at any health centre, we recommend that they get support from other institutions. Harare City Council is not taking our lives seriously. They could have referred patients to Harare Hospital or other hospitals where minimal supplies can be given to patients."

Mr Takaona said under normal circumstances, ART patients on the second line drug regime received drug supplies of up to three months.

The National AIDS Council (NAC) is on record as saying the country has bought enough (ART) drug stocks to cover supplies for the next six months.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.