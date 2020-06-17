Kenya: Mombasa High Court Stops Sdt Football Hearings

It is likely this year's Football Kenya Federation (FKF) polls will be determined by the courts other than the ballot.

The polls have twice been cancelled by the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) in the past eight months and this trend continued Tuesday when two FKF officials successfully secured a High Court order barring the tribunal from hearing and determining all cases related to the sport.

The two, Lillian Kazungu and Gabriel Mughendi, have sued the Chief Justice, Attorney General, and Chief Registrar of the Judiciary at the High Court in Mombasa

"That an interim conservatory Order staying all the proceedings and further proceedings against Football Kenya Federation at the Sports Disputes Tribunal be and is hereby granted forthwith until 29.0.2020," that order states in part.

The matter will be mentioned on June 29, with FKF and Sports CS Amina Mohamed listed as interested parties.

"I twice won the football election after spending alot of time and resources in campaigning but the SDT, cancelled the results. I want the High Court to give me back my victory because it now appears Ohaga has an agenda," said Kazungu, who contested for the FKF Mombasa Branch chairperson.

Among the cases at the SDT affected by this High Court order include one which the Kenyan Premier League has sued FKF for unproceedurally ending the top-flight football league in March and declaring Gor Mahia league champions.

SDT chairman John Ohaga was set to make a ruling at the end of this month.

Ohaga has also been meeting stakeholders in a 'Kamukunji' aimed at deliberating the way forward ahead of the repeat elections. FKF president Nick Mwendwa has blasted Ohaga for that move.

Besides, there are two cases filed at the High Court in Kericho and Murang'a touching on the football elections.

This follows two election petitons filed at the SDT by among other former FKF boss Sam Nyamweya and two football clubs which led to the nullification of FKF polls in December and March.

FKF general secretary Barry Otieno also sued the Sports Registrar at the SDT in March. He lost the case.