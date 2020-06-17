Malawi: Striking Health Frontline Workers Threaten to Release COVID-19 Patients

17 June 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Government efforts to deal with coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic has been done a blow after frontline workers at Kameza isolation centre abandoned patients on Tuesday in strike aimed at forcing the government to pay them allowances.

The uncompromising workers have warned that they will release the patients and seal off the centre if their demand is not attended today.

"We will release all them and seal this place if we are not paid by 5pm today," said one of them.

He claimed the government has not paid them allowances for the past six months although others gave a contradictory account.

This comes at a time when Malawi continues to register new covid-19 infections with eight more in the last 24 hours, bringing the number of infections to 555 and six deaths.

Chairperson of the Covid-19 Task Force Dr. John Phuka says of the new cases, one is a health care worker from Mzuzu and one is from Blantyre.

"The other six new cases were identified at Mwanza port of entry during routine screening of people entering the country," he says.

He says of these, three cases are from Blantyre, two from Machinga and one is under investigation.

Phuka says out of the 555 cases, 443 are imported infections and 97 are locally transmitted while 15 are still under investigation.

He says 69 of the total cases have now recovered bringing the total number of active cases to 480.

Phuka says the average age of the cases is 31.9 years, the youngest is aged one year and the oldest is 75 and 70 percent of the patients are male.

The country has so far conducted 8438 COVID-19 tests in 25 testing sites.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.