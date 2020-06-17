Mozambique: Number of COVID-19 Cases Rise to Over 600

Maputo — The number of cases of the respiratory disease Covid-19 diagnosed in Mozambique has now risen to over 600, the National Director of Public Health, Rosa Marlene, announced on Monday.

Speaking in Maputo at the daily press conference held by the Health Ministry on the Covid-19 situation, Marlene said that since the first case of Covid-19 was diagnosed on 22 March, 19,581 people have been tested, 961 of them in the previous 24 hours.

Of these samples, 187 came from Maputo city, 173 from Nampula, 140 from Manica, 112 from Cabo Delgado, 74 from Sofala, 69 from Tete, 66 from Zambezia, 56 from Maputo province, 49 from Inhambane and 35 from Gaza.

935 of those tested were negative, but 26 were positive for Covid-19, increasing the total number of positive cases from 586 to 609. Of these new cases, 25 are Mozambican citizens, and one is a Cuban. The cases divide equally on lines of sex - 13 are man or boys and 13 are women or girls.

Five are children under the age of 14, two are adolescents aged between 15 and 24, 13 are aged between 25 and 34, three between 35 and 44, and another three are aged 45 or above.

11 of the new cases are from Nampula, 10 are from Maputo City, four are from Cabo Delgado, and one is from Maputo province. Following standard Ministry of Health procedure, all the new cases have been placed in home isolation, and their contacts are being traced.

One Covid-19 case, hospitalised in the Nampula City isolation ward, has been discharged. But a pregnant woman suffering from Covid-19 has been admitted to the ward, and so the total number of covid-19 patients hospitalised remains three, all of them in Nampula.

Marlene also announced that six more cases, all of them Mozambicans, have recovered fully from Covid-19. This brings the number of recoveries in Mozambique to 157.

As of Monday, the breakdown of Covid-19 cases by province was as follows: Cabo Delgado, 195; Nampula, 190; Maputo City, 101; Maputo Province, 62; Tete, 16; Sofala, 15; Inhambane, 12; Niassa, six; Zambezia, five; Gaza, four; and Manica, three.

Currently, Mozambique's basic Covid-19 statistics are: 609 confirmed cases, of whom 157 have made a complete recovery, and 448 are active cases. Four Covid-19 patients have died, three of the disease itself, and one from an unrelated cause.

Sergio Chicumbe, the Director of Surveys at the National Health Institute (INS) told the press conference that laboratories carrying out diagnostic tests for Covid-19 should start operating in Nampula and Cabo Delgado by the end of the month. These will allow the results from samples taken in the northern provinces to be announced more quickly: currently all the samples are tested in Maputo, and are thus dependent on flights from the north to the capital.