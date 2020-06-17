Mozambique: Police Harass Journalists in Inhambane

16 June 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Police harassed two journalists in the district of Vilanculo, in the southern Mozambican province of Inhambane, and confiscated their equipment last Friday, according to a release from the Mozambican chapter of the regional press freedom organisation, MISA (Media Institute of Southern Africa).

The two journalists. Paulino Vilankulo and Yassin Vilankulo, work for a local online television station, Vilanculo Television (VTV), owned by businessman Yassin Amurgy.

According to the MISA Inhambane provincial nucleus, the journalists were reporting on a traffic accident when they were seized by a police brigade headed by the district head of operations, Malotel Muchine.

On Muchine's orders, the two journalists were detained and taken to the district police command. Here they were molested and obliged to erase all the film they had shot.

The journalists suspect that the police were looking for an opportunity to detain them, since the police have never had good relations with this TV station, ever since it started broadcasting.

Amurgy said the incident was "a terrifying moment" for the VTV journalists, and deplored the violence inflected on them. He said VTV has always treated the police as a partner institution. Amurgy added that senior officers in the Vilanculo police knew perfectly well who the journalists worked for, and could have asked them for clarification, if necessary.

The Vilanculo district police commander, Carlos Nhaca, said he recognised "the mistake" made by his men, but denied they had used any violence. He minimised the incident, saying that in any work "there are failings", and asked for understanding from VTV.

MISA-Mozambique strongly condemned the behaviour of the police, and urged the authorities to investigate the incident and to hold the policemen involved responsible for mistreating the journalists and destroying their work.

