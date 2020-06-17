Mozambique: Members of Manica Government Urged to Work Harder

Maputo — Chimoio (Mozambique), 16 Jun (AIM) - The Secretary of State for the central Mozambican province of Manica, Edson Macuacua, has urged members of the provincial government to be more active in the drive to prevent the spread of the coronavirus that causes the Covid-19 respiratory disease.

So far only there have only been three confirmed coronavirus cases in Manica, and Macuacua wanted the figure to remain low, and not to progress towards the community transmission of the disease that is now occurring in the northern city of Nampula.

Speaking in the provincial capital, Chimoio, on Tuesday at a meeting of the Manica Provincial Emergency Operational Committee, Macuacua said the actions of the government and its partners in preventing Covid-19 should have a direct impact on the life of the population.

He praised government members for spreading the key messages about preventing the disease - such as the need for regular hand washing, social distancing and the wearing of masks - but urged them to redouble their efforts to ensure compliance with the preventive measures announced by the government.

Macuacua was particularly concerned that children are not staying at home, even though all schools have been suspended.

"We still see children roaming around the streets", he said. "This concerns us since they are a target group. Even among adults, some are not wearing masks. If they do wear them, it's when the police are nearby. We must step up calls for people to wear masks, particularly on passenger transport".

For Manica to remain a region that is not in danger of community transmission of Covid-19, crowds of people, and any behaviour that puts public health at risk, must be avoided, Macuacua stressed.

"Sometimes we see crowds of people at places where they drink alcohol, or at family and funeral ceremonies", he said. "My message is an appeal that the preventive measures should be expanded to the most remote communities, so that we take all care to avoid infection".

The Emergency Operational Committee meets every week to assess the level of compliance with the measures decreed by the government under the current state of emergency, which lasts until 30 June.