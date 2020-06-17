Cameroon: Social Media Used to Fight Misinformation

17 June 2020
Voice of America (Washington, DC)
By Anne Nzouankeu

Cameroon is one of the African countries worst hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and has been struggling against misinformation and fake news on the virus.  Cameroon’s  digital  first responders have taken to social media to  counteract the misinformation.  

The COVID-19 pandemic has flooded Cameroon’s health workers with questions  about the virus and about false rumors that hospitals are  overwhelmed,  and  that  testing is either not available or costly.  

The director of Cameroon’s National Social Insurance Fund  Hospital,  Professor Anne  Njom Nlend, took  to Twitter to counteract the fake news and remind the public that testing is free.

She says it’s a channel for information.  When someone has a lot of followers, says Nlend, the effect of the tweet can go a long way.  It helps the community.

The United Nations in May launched Verified, a plan to promote digital first responders like Professor Nlend to fight misinformation on the coronavirus.      

In Cameroon, ICT Media Strategies created Smart Click Africa and COVID19.cm to remind the public to check news sources on information about the virus.   

Beaugas-Orain Djoyum, the director of the media group, said  "the first question to ask is, who is posting the information?  Is the person posting the information a resourceful person?  You have to go to the profile to find out if the publisher is a doctor,  and if the person usually posts verified and verifiable information."  

The editor of Cameroon’s Mosaiques newspaper, Parfait Tabapsi, says the counter-disinformation efforts are helping, especially when experts like Professor Nlend are involved.

He says the professor is, first of all, a professor of medicine, which is something very important.  She is also responsible for a hospital unit in Cameroon’s capital, notes Tabapsi.  These are the two reasons why when you would need some (medical) information, he says, you would take a look at her side.    

Professor Nlend, who is also the president of the Cameroon Society of Pediatrics, plans to expand her role as a digital first responder  to  debunk  disinformation on maternal and child health.   

Read the original article on VOA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: VOA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.