Zimbabwe: Beitbridge Appeals for Development Funding

Beitbridge district is endowed with many investment opportunities whose potential can be fully unlocked if Treasury avails more funding for devolution.

It is understood that so far, Beitbridge has received less than $10 million for its urban and rural development projects.

Beitbridge East legislator Cde Albert Nguluvhe told a Covid-19 stakeholders' engagement meeting organised by the Zimbabwe Christian Alliance on Thursday last week, that there were a number of development initiatives yearning for funding.

He said community leaders needed to speak with one voice in pushing for more funding through devolution channels.

"We have many outstanding projects to carry out in our area and these need funding. The best platform for us to get things moving is to work together as leaders and lobby for more resources through the Provincial Councils under the devolution initiative," Cde Nguluvhe said.

The border post was one of the major cash cows in the district, hence the need for leaders to lobby for more funding from central Government.

Speaking at the same meeting, a youth representative, Mr David Keyi ,said: "As Beitbridge carries the burden of the transit traffic and the Government should consider availing a certain percentage of revenue from the border to local economic development initiatives.

"Part of the funds should be channelled to upgrading and equipping the local health facilities considering that we need more resources to combat Covid-19."

Beitbridge District Development Co-ordinator (DDC) Mrs Skhangizile Mafu-Moyo said Government had so far released $5 million for devolution projects in the area.

She said the local municipality received $3,5 million, while the rural district council got $1,5 million.

Mrs Mafu-Moyo said the town council had used its allocation on addressing on water and sanitation issues including procurement of solid waste management equipment.

A backhoe loader, tipper truck, refuse compactor, bowser and a compressor were some of the equipment procured.

Mrs Mafu-Moyo said the rural district council used their allocation to increase the number of primary health care centres.

"So far, civil works are underway at Dumba Clinic in Ward 15, while they are putting final touches to Chabili Clinic's water and sanitation facilities and the construction of a staff cottage, she said. We expect the clinic to open its doors soon."

Mrs Mafu-Moyo said they expected to construct more clinics and schools in the district to address present shortages.

Investiment opportunities are in mining, livestock production, tourism, education, manufacturing, transport and logistics in the area.