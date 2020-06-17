South Africa: Time Running Out for Tshwane As Constitutional Crisis Looms

16 June 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Jordan Griffiths

The City of Tshwane, currently under administration by deployees of the ANC-controlled provincial government, is mired in a series of court appeals and counter-appeals. A crunch is looming.

As of next week - 22 June 2020 - the state of local governance in the City of Tshwane is going to reach a constitutional crisis. Currently, the City is being managed by administrators who have been deployed from the ANC provincial government, after the decision was taken to dissolve the municipal council on 5 March. This was later affirmed by the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on 20 March, the date on which the dissolution then took effect. In terms of the Constitution, an election date must then be set within 90 days of this decision.

As of next week, the 90 days that are allowable for the administrators to stay in office in Tshwane would have expired. Further to that, there is no provision in the Constitution which provides for extending their term in office by more than 90 days. This matter is simply not contestable and was recently affirmed by the North Gauteng High Court in its judgment on the Democratic Alliance's section 18(3) application.

To understand the implications...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.