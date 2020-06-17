Zimbabwe: 100,000 Vulnerable People in 8 Urban Areas Set to Benefit From U.S.$10m U.S. Govt Aid

17 June 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Ndatenda Njanike

The United States of America has released an additional US$10 million in response to the Covid-19 pandemic that will see 100 000 vulnerable Zimbabweans in eight urban areas benefiting from the programme

The project will be managed by the USAID and World Food Programme (WFP) and is meant to address increasing food insecurity in urban areas.

In a statement, US Ambassador to Zimbabwe Brian Nichols noted that the additional funding will help people facing increased food insecurity in Zimbabwe's urban areas, demonstrating the US commitment to the people of Zimbabwe.

"This additional funding, which will help people facing increased food insecurity in Zimbabwe urban areas, demonstrates the US commitment to the people of Zimbabwe," he said.

"Zimbabweans in urban areas need to practice social distancing measures to protect themselves from Covid-19 and continue to feed their families."

Nichols said the US was committed to supporting the people of Zimbabwe in improving their health.

"The United States remains committed to supporting the people of Zimbabwe to improve health outcomes, increase agricultural productivity, stimulate economic growth, and improve democratic governance in the face of Covid-19 pandemic."

