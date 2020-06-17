Tanzania: Engage in Peaceful Elections, JPM Cautions

PRESIDENT John Magufuli has warned that his government will not tolerate people who would try to interrupt this year's general elections, asking politicians and political parties to engage in peaceful campaigns.

During his national address in Dodoma yesterday, while dissolving the 11th Parliament, Dr Magufuli reinforced that the government has made all necessary preparations to ensure the forthcoming general elections are held freely, fairly and transparently.

"I urge candidates to abstain from trading insults and violence. This is our country, and we must refrain from inciting chaos. For anyone who wants to cause violence, the government is not in slumber bed, it is alert," pointed out the head of state.

Expounding, he said insults and ridicules only fuel violence and cause unnecessary tension the country is not ready to witness.

"I appeal to politicians and political parties to put God first during their campaigns, because that will cement co-existence and a more peaceful and fair election. Elections should not translate that that Government is asleep, but will still remain active to enforce laws and order, where necessary," he said.

Despite political differences, President Magufuli maintained that politicians must remain as one entity and challenge one another only in ideologies in their election manifestos.

He said elections are important in a democratic society to provide vying leaders with an opportunity to sell their ideas in public, but not otherwise.

Dr Magufuli, who anticipates seeking re-election for his second and final term as per the constitution, insisted that the government will stand up for the independence and rights of all political parties, as a true democratic state.

However, he urged political parties without any segregation to nominate youth, women and people living with disabilities in various political seats.

About 30 million Tanzanians out of 59.7million will vote to nominate their Councillors, Members of Parliament (MPs), and President of their choice during the October general election.

In the event, Prime Minister, Kassim Majaliwa, announced recently that 29.84 million citizens have qualified to vote this year, the number that sees an increase of nearly seven million new voters from the 2015's 23.16million voters.

According to the premier, at least 7.3 million Tanzanians will be first-time voters though the voter's registrar has disqualified over 30,000 for unspecified reasons.

This year's general election forms the second and last-term for President Magufuli's administration which came to power in November 5, 2015.

"This year's general election will be decided by 29.84 million voters," the premier announced, adding that there has been an increment in the number of people, whose information has been updated by the National Electoral Commission (NEC).