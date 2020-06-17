Tanzania: Civic Education Needed to Defuse Political Unrest, Deep Divisions

AS Tanzania prepares for general elections later this year, civic education and political tolerance are highly required in Zanzibar to avoid a repeat of the wave of violence and hatred that have defined politics in the Isles.

People still recall what happened in the 2015 general elections as unimaginable incidents happened particularly after the elections among the people belonging to different political parties.

Close relatives and neighbours who belong to different political parties could not be seen together in social function such as funerals, weddings, and other gatherings because of the differences. For example, a CCM member in Mjini-Wingwi Village, Michweni District, in North Pemba was ordered to go away during the burial of his mother by a group of mourners believed to belong to a rival party.

The mother was supposed to be laid to rest at around 1pm local time but due to the disputes originating from CCM-CUF party rivalry, the burial was delayed until 5.30pm after interventions by the local authorities. The disputes almost ended in violence, but the Micheweni District authorities intervened and ordered the burial in the presence of the son.

Similar incidents of hate were recorded and witnessed in different areas of Unguja and Pemba. Other are boycott of shops, markets, prayer centres (Masjid/ mosque) happened in various areas, among members of the same family.

There were reports that some elders, who were followers of the opposition, rejected government money given to them under Universal Social Pension (USP).

All Zanzibar citizens over the age of 70, or other residents who pass the age and residency criteria receive a monthly non-contributory pension of 20,000/- More than 28,000 senior citizens have been registered for the payout, already backed by the law passed last year.

Disputes in families also among couples and other incidents of violence including torching of houses, reported between last November 2015 and March 2016, students believed to be from families of CCM members in Pemba, were denied entry into public or commuter vehicle.

The level of discrimination in commuter busses (Daladala) and sea vessels prompted officers from transport licensing department, community leaders (Shehas), and Daladala owners/operators to meet and discuss how to stop the problems.

Human rights activists, government and religious leaders linked the hatred to lack of political tolerance and civic education, which are necessary before elections are held in October this year to avoid repeat of such incidents.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Lack of political tolerance has been a problem in most countries across the globe, and human rights activists have in several occasions highlighted the importance of creating a culture of tolerance in society, and political life in particular. Ms Salma Kombo, activist says political tolerance is a key principle of democracy.

Analysts here proposed developing effective, sustainable models of civic education and political tolerance in all areas of Zanzibar to minimize unnecessary biases and hate in the community. Mr Juma Omar, an activist says the problem of political unrest and deep political divisions should be addressed through extensive public sensitisation programme.

"The most urgent task for the civil society organisations and the media is to make it possible for people to live peacefully together. This goal may be achieved through civic education, which helps to heal post-election political divisions," Mr Omar said.