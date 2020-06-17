Somalia: DPM Tours De-Martini Hospital

16 June 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Deputy prime minister of the federal government of Somalia Mahdi Mohamed Gulleid has on Tuesday toured De-Martini hospital in Mogadishu.

The deputy prime minister was accompanied by health minister Fowzia Abikar Nor and other officials from the health ministry.

Mr. Mahdi and health minister were taken around the hospital by the director-general of the hospital.

The federal government equipped De-Martini Hospital with the necessary medical equipment to treat and provide medical care for COVID-19 patients in Mogadishu and it is the only well-equipped hospital for COVID-19 patients in Somalia.

As of Tuesday Somalia has 2,658 confirmed cases of the virus while 88 others have succumbed to the disease and 649 people have recovered

