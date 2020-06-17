South Africa: Ten Years Imprisonment for Rapist

press release

On Wednesday, 10 May 2020, the Mothibistad Regional Court's sentenced a 20-year-old Lesego Pelosera to ten years direct imprisonment for rape.

In May 2019, a 14-year-old victim was sent to a tuck shop at about 20:00 where Lesego met the victim and forced her to his place where she was raped.

The victim reported the matter to her father, who notified the police, leading to the arrest of the suspect.

The investigating officer, Sergeant Reginald Kwenamore successfully opposed bail and the accused remained in custody until his sentencing.

The Kuruman FCS Unit Commander, Captain Caren Nel and the Provincial FCS Unit Commander, Brigadier Nicky Mills commended Sergeant Kwenamore for his meticulous investigation.

The JTG District Commissioner, Major General Johan Bean commended the department of Justice and NPA for working closely with the SAPS to ensure that justice is served. General Bean also urged parents to look after their children and not to send them to tuck shops especially alone during the night.