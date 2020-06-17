Sudan: Economic Emergencies Higher Committee Approves More Freedoms for Gold Exporters and Closure of Smuggling Outlets

Khartoum — The Higher Committee for Economic Emergencies approved in its meeting this evening the new circular for the purchase and export policies of the free gold, and the gold of the mining waste companies, which gave exporters more freedoms in the export of gold, and closed all outlets for the gold smuggling outside the country.

The meeting of the committee was held today's evening at the Friendship Hall, Khartoum, chaired by the First Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lieutenant-General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, the committee's chairman, in the presence of the committee's deputy chairman, Prime Minister, Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk.

The Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Sudan, Mohamed Ahmed Al-Bishri, following the meeting, during citing the circular stressed the necessity of the exporters' compliance with all the measures issued by the relevant supervisory authorities such as the Standardization and Metrology Authority, the Customs Authority, the Ministries of Industry and Trade, Energy and Mining and the Sudan Refinery Company for Gold.

The circular has prohibited the government's entities, foreigner's individuals and companies from exporting gold, excluding the franchise companies operating in the field of gold export, provided that the minimum for a gold export contract is 10 kilograms of refined gold.

The circular has indicated that the role of the Central Bank of Sudan is limited to the buying of gold for the purpose of building reserves in kind of gold in accordance with the law, and that the purchase to be made directly from the gold market.

The circular has allowed the export of gold by any legal person after fulfilling all applicable export measures and procedures, the circular also agreed for the operations of free gold exports and mining gold waste by the way of advance payment in raw or filtered.

The circular also allowed the export of free gold and gold waste mining companies for gold, allowing them to export their entire production after collecting the profits, great returns, zakat, and taxes, in addition to the state proportions in kind from the total production of these companies.

The circular has included the permission for the sale of the returns from the sale of free gold and the gold of the mining companies to any other importer inside or outside the issuing bank, or the issuing bank or any other bank.

The circular has prohibited banks from completing banking procedures for the gold of the gold waste mining companies except by a written approval from the Central Bank of Sudan, after fulfilling the other requirements, instructing banks not to complete the banking procedures for free gold exports except after presenting the required documents.

The meeting of the committee has agreed on the outcomes of the establishment of Strategic Commodity Portfolio Committee, on which the deputy chairman of the Higher Committee for Economic Emergencies, Dr. Abdullah Hamdouck, emphasized that the work of this committee is the most important work done by the Economic Emergency Committee, in which it has identified the strategic export commodities, including gold, animal resources, and strategic import commodities, including wheat fuel, and medicines.

Dr. Hamaddouk added that the outputs of the portfolio will lead to the flow of goods, the ending of rows and suffering, and the financing of exports, noting that the details of the output of this committee and the portfolio will be announced next Saturday.

Meanwhile, the First Deputy Chairman of the Sovereign Council had affirmed that all security measures had been taken to close the smuggling outlets, and that exporters could now export gold through Khartoum airport, vowing to implement decisive measures against any person or party trying to smuggle any amount of gold after they were given full freedom to export gold.