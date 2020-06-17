Sudanese Pharmaceutical Entities Announces Protest Thursday

Khartoum — The Sudanese Pharmaceutical Entities, announced at a press conference this evening in Sudan News Agency itwill organizen a protest next Thursday afternoon in front of the buildings of the Council of Ministers, following it is submission to a memorandum to the prime minister, Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk, including 6 demands concerning the drug crisis.

The member of the Sudanese pharmaceutical entities, Dr. Anas siddig, explained that their first request to the state is to deal with the drug as a strategic commodity, with the importance of providing with the amount of 55 million dollar monthly, the establishment of a permanent portfolio to work for meeting the annual liabilities of hard currency to the sector which is estimated at $ 650 million, with the need to clarify the implementation mechanisms.

Dr. Anas Seddik has asserted the necessity of the state's commitment to pay and schedule the outstanding debts amounting to $ 105 million for the National Supply Fund, in addition to $ 60 million for importing companies at the official price.

He demanded a fair remedies for the local factories with regard to the price differences of raw materials that were imported in the previous period, and the apparent rise in the operating cost.

The member of the Sudanese pharmaceutical entities appealed to the state to encourage long-term payment methods from the local companies to the foreign companies, considering that this method guarantees the flow of about 65% of the imported medicines and raw materials, stressing that this method requires sufficient guarantees from the government to be represented by the Ministry of Finance or the Bank of Sudan for the payment of foreign companies' dues.

Dr. Anas Siddig has called for the formation of a permanent joint work team from the National Council for Medicines and Poisons, the Bank of Sudan and the Ministry of Finance to facilitate access to the amounts allocated for the drug and raw materials to ensure that they go to cover the actual needs.

He continued to demand the activation of the state's monitoring role and revision of regulations and procedures that contribute to the increase of congestion in all relevant institutions.

It is worth noting that the Sudanese Pharmaceutical Entities is a group of 6 entities including the Professional Pharmacists' Group, the Sudan Central Pharmacists' Committee, the Pharmacist Group, the Medicines Importers' Steering Committee, the Medicinal Distributors' Steering Committee, and the Pharmacies Owners 'Committee (Khartoum State), with the primary purpose of demanding the provision of foreign currency for provide medicine to the Sudanese citizens.