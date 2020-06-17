Sudan: Hamdouk Briefed On NEPAD Activities in Sudan

16 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Prime Minister, Dr. Abdulla Hamdouk received, Tuesday, at his office, the General Supervisor of the New Partnership for Africa's Development (NEPAD) and the African Peer Review Mechanism, Dr. Hassan Abdul Atti.

Dr. Abdul Atti briefed Hamadouk on NEPAD's current situation and the necessary needs in this connection.

He said in press statements that the meeting reviewed writing of second self-assessment for Sudan which reflects the change that took place in the country.

The NEPAD official affirmed the completion of the nominations to the National Council for the Mechanism and the organization's Advisory Committees.

Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

