Sudan: GERD National Issue That Does Not Bear Political Disputes - Abbas

Khartoum — The Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources Professor Yasser Abbas, that the technical side of the negotiations on the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam is backed by the executive organ, calling on the political forces, parties and the public, to line up behind Sudan's stance, considering that the issue of the GERD is a national issue that does not bear any political confrontations, while components in the Forces of Freedom and Change have announced their support for the negotiating delegation on this sensitive issue.

Abbas indicated in the enlightenment he presented today to leaders of political parties and forces in the presence of a number of irrigation experts and engineers on the latest developments of the GERD negotiations between the countries of the eastern Nile Basin.

He asserted counting on the awareness of the Sudanese people, amid the volume of information flowing from regional and international media, noting that the Sudanese side In the negotiations remained concerned with providing the Sudanese people, and the leaders of the political action the details of what is happening on the issue of the dam, by the holding a series of enlightenments and press conferences, with the aim to unify the internal front behind Sudan's stance.

He indicated that the negotiations takes place according to Sudan's interests first and foremost, confirming their keenness, as a technical side, to avoid any attempts to attract polarization.

the Minister of irrigation reaffirmed that the benefits of the GERD for Sudan are greater than its conditions provided that an agreement is reached before the first filling and operation, reiterating that the Sudanese side reassured the safety and security of the dam in the design and construction phase, but remains the assurance of safety of operating the Rosseiris Dam after the first filling, through what we are currently negotiating.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Construction Oceans By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On his part, the leader at the FFC and the Communist Party, Siddig Yousif, announced reassurance on the technical steps, calling for the necessity of including a provision for compensation for any environmental or social effects resulting from the construction of the dam.

Meanwhile Abdul Kabir Adam, the leader at the FFC, and the Sudanese Congress Party asserted importance of the political support for the government official stance, indicating that the political forces have no choice but to stand with the interests of the country and support the negotiating delegation.

The former irrigation minister, Kamal Ali, had made a phone call and demanded the caution about any unilateral situation arising from any party.