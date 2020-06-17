Sudan: Initial Signing for Document of Peaceful Coexistence in Lagawah Locality

Al-Foula — A document of peaceful coexistence between the components of the Laqwah community was initially signed in the presence of the head of the central delegation, Lieutenant General Abd al-Khair Abdullah Nassir, commander of the Land Forces and the governor of West Kordufan State, Major General Abdullah Mohamed Abdullah.

The supervisor of the Kordufan states, the member of the Sovereign Council, Lieutenant General Shamsuddin Kabashi, will witness next Thursday, with the ministers of federal government, the energy and mining, the ceremony of the final signing of the document, emphasizing the convening of the coexistence conference at the last quarter of current year in the state to discuss all issues of the lagawah community.

Meanwhile, the two sides have affirmed commitment to implement the document of peaceful coexistence as the true guarantor of peace and the cessation of hostilities.

During his address to the occasion, Lieutenant-General Abd al-Khair Abdullah Nasser, stressed the importance of cohesion and interdependence of the people of the state, calling for the document to be preserved and implemented in order to enable the eternal relations between the two parties, cooperation with the regular forces, and mentoring of the law violators.

The Governor of West Kordufan state, Major General Abdullah Mohamed Abdullah, on his part, affirmed his government's commitment to implement all its obligations, noting that signing of the document is a real achievement for the community, calling on for everyone to promote the document, and to communicate with all communities to treat all issues according to the law, announcing willingness to communicate with Commander Abdulaziz Al Helou for providing services to citizens in the eastern region of a locality to establish a solid ground for peaceful coexistence.

He stressed the importance of imposing state prestige, pointing to the vanguard of the regular forces that have reached the locality to contribute to maintaining security and stability, appealing for cooperation with these forces.