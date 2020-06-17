Liberia: CPP Dividing Slots?

Ahead of the December midterm senatorial elections, the four main opposition Collaborating Political Parties here CPP, has embarked on a constituency slot sharing process that would see each member party endorsing candidates based on geographical strength in an exercise that clearly seeks to limit the grip of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change on the Liberian Legislature. The CPP comprises the former governing Unity Party, Liberty Party, Alternative National Congress and the All Liberian Party.

It has divided the entire country among member parties based on numerical strength from past elections prior to coming into existence of the Collaboration. For instance, the Liberty Party has taken Montserrado, Grand Bassa, and Rivercess counties as its stronghold, meaning aspirants coming to contest on the CPP tickets in the three counties would be nominated by the LP.

The Alternative National Congress of businessman-turned politician Alexander Cummings, is tightening a strong grip on Grand Cape Mount, Nimba and Maryland counties, respectively. But the LP is equally keeping an eagle eye on votes-rich Nimba for one of its formidable female politician there, Edith Gongloe Ware.

Madam Ware has expressed interest in seeking the county's senatorial seat, while the ANC has a stalwart, who is also a son of Mr. Cummings, TaaWongbe that wants to contest from there.

Mr. Wongbe, who established and headed the 'Friends of Cummings' during the 2017 presidential election, started his political interest three years ago, working with youth and community leaders.

Negotiations are said to be ongoing between both parties on who should eventually produce a candidate for votes-rich Nimba. At the same time incumbent Nimba Senator Thomas Grupee of the UP is seeking reelection. UP has a grip on Lofa, Bomi, Bong, and River Gee counties with ex-defense minister Brownie Samukai confidently positioned to battle incumbent Senator George Tengbeh also from the UP, for Lofa.

Bomi County incumbent Senator Sando Johnson of the ALP is facing former senator LahaiLassana of the LP to get the CPP ticket for Bomi. Meanwhile, a stalwart of the LP, businessman Musa Hassan Bility dismisses speculations that the CPP is geographically apportioning the 15 counties among member parties.