South Africa: Cricket SA Faces Another Battle As Moroe Investigation Nears End

analysis

Cricket South Africa (CSA) suffered another potentially embarrassing setback after sacked sponsorship manager Clive Eksteen said he would charge the organisation with unfair dismissal.

Tuesday was a celebration of youth in South Africa, but Cricket South Africa (CSA) board chairman and president Chris Nenzani must be feeling ancient as he and his board face yet another public battle, which appears to be a result of their own poor governance.

Clive Eksteen, the former head of sales and sponsor relations at CSA who was sacked last Sunday, will make a case of unfair dismissal at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA), South Africa's statutory body for deciding on labour disputes.

Eksteen was cleared of four of five charges by an internal CSA disciplinary hearing, but was still fired, on what he claims are spurious grounds.

CSA found him guilty of one of the charges relating to the sale of sponsorship to an India-based company called Amul, for the Proteas' T20 series against India in 2019. These are claims that Eksteen disputes because the final decision was signed off by his superior, Kugandrie Govender, CSA's chief commercial officer.

Eksteen is also challenging the validity of the entire disciplinary process, claiming...