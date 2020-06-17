South Africa: Cricket South Africa Side-Step Clive Eskteen CCMA Questions

Cricket South Africa (CSA) president Chris Nenzani side-stepped questions around the impending labour action brought to the organisation by its former sponsorship manager Clive Eksteen.

CSA found Eksteen guilty on one of five charges that were brought against him, which the organisation said were "transgressions of a serious nature".

But on Tuesday, the former Proteas spinner fought back, lifting the lid on the process in a detailed statement in which he confirmed he would contest his dismissal at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).

"I am in possession of evidence that exculpates me, which has come to light after the conclusion of the disciplinary inquiry; evidence which was known to CSA at the time," Eksteen said in the statement.

"In these circumstances, I shall immediately be referring a dispute to the CCMA regarding my unfair dismissal. All of the evidence presented at my disciplinary inquiry, as well as the additional evidence which has now come to light, as I have set out above, will be laid out before the CCMA."

Eksteen also elaborated on the details of his disciplinary hearing, saying CSA had created the perception that he was involved in "suspicious dealings", which he said tarnished his reputation and integrity.

He was found not guilty on four charges, three of which were related to the South African Cricketers' Association (SACA), but was found guilty of allegedly concluding a sponsorship deal for an amount less than prescribed by the CSA executive committee - thereby costing the company much-needed revenue.

Eksteen claimed the said sponsorship agreement was signed by his "superior" and not by him. He also refuted that the CSA board had a mandated amount for the deal.

"The statement released by Clive, to some extent, is factual," Nenzani said at Tuesday night's virtual press conference.

"But we cannot comment on its merits or demerits at this stage because, as you have read from his statement, he has indicated that he is referring it to the CCMA.

"In a sense that becomes sub judice and it would not be advisable for us to comment on that on a public platform."

Nenzani was also questioned on why Eksteen's disciplinary hearing came to a conclusion and suspended CEO Thabang Moroe's hadn't even begun.

He said Moroe's case depended on the findings of the external forensic audit they commissioned last December, whose preliminary findings, which started in February, were expected on Friday.

"You need to make sure that your procedures are correct, so that you don't fall foul of the laws of this country and your own disciplinary code," said Nenzani.

"You need to make sure you have all your ducks in a row, so that when you take action, you cannot be accused of procedural unfairness."

Eksteen also probed why his appeal wasn't heard by current acting CEO Jacques Faul, in line with the organisation's code, but was instead forwarded to the CSA board.

Nenzani responded:

"As part of Jacques's secondment agreement, which we had further corrected, it prevented him from having an active role in matters that had been referred to the disciplinary processes of all the executives as well as the CEO (Moroe).

"Therefore, because he could not sit and consider the appeal, the next level beyond the CEO (Faul) was the board, which considered the appeal.

"That is why the appeal was not considered by Jacques."

Source: Sport24