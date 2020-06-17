Sudan: Mass Grave of 'Conscripts Killed During Al Bashir Era' Found Near Sudan Capital

Khartoum — Sudan's Public Prosecution Service has confirmed the discovery of a mass grave in El Elafon district in Khartoum state. The dozens of bodies are presumed to be of students who were forced into military service just after finishing high school, who fled a training military camp in 1998.

Sudan's prosecutor confirmed to reporters the formation of an investigative committee to investigate the incident. The prosecutor also pointed out that some of the alleged killers who were affiliated with the former regime have fled the country. Reuters reported that dozens of bodies were found in El Elafon district in the eastern part of Khartoum.

In 1998, some students were reportedly killed while they were trying to escape the training camp in fear of being sent to war in South Sudan. It is also believed that the students concerned were angry for being denied family visits and decided to leave the training camp.

Since the beginning of 1997, the National Military Conscription Service was made a condition for students to enter Sudanese universities.

Throughout the 1990s up until the comprehensive peace agreement was concluded between Sudan and SPLM, the deposed regime relied on fresh high school graduates for its war in South Sudan. Students were either pressed into military service under the National Military Conscription Service umbrella or under mujahideen National Islamic Front (Muslim Brotherhood Organisation), their division in 1999.

