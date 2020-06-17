Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

Eleven (11) additional patients were diagnosed positive for COVID-19 today in tests carried out for nationals who returned home from the Sudan recently and who have completed their quarantine time at Adibara; Gash Barka Region.

In addition, one person who returned from Ethiopia to Asmara was diagnosed positive for COVID-19.

As underlined in previous announcements, the number of our nationals returning home through irregular land and sea routes from neighboring countries continues to grow despite the ban on people's movements in the region as a whole.

As it happens, 7,765 nationals have returned home in the past couple of months. Out of these, 3,406 still remain in quarantine in 47 centers while the rest were periodically released on completion of standard quarantine processes.

The total number of confirmed cases in the county to-date has now risen to 121.

39 of these have recovered fully and were released from hospital in the past while the remaining 82 are receiving necessary medical treatment.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

16 June 2020