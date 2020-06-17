Eritrea: Contribution to Bolster National Fund

Asmara — According to the report from the Eritrean Embassy in the Sudan, Eritrean nationals in Sudan contributed 5 thousand Dollars and 100 thousands Sudanese Pound to bolster the National Fund to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Accordingly, 'Nibal' Transportation Company contributed 5 thousand Dollars while 'Senait' Transportation Company contributed 100 thousand Sudanese Pounds.

So far nationals residing in the Sudan have contributed over 5 million Sudanese Pounds and 11 thousand and 450 Dollars.

In related news, religious institutions, workers in the civil service and farmers as well as sub-zonal administrations in the Anseba, Gash Barka and Northern Red Sea regions have extended financial and food items support as well as sanitation materials to disadvantaged families in their areas while a number of nationals inside the country and abroad decided that the families renting their houses to live free of rental payment ranging from two months and until the pandemic is fully contained.