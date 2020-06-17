Mozambique: Two Villages Recaptured From Terrorists

Maputo — The Mozambican defence and security forces have re-occupied the villages of Makulo and Cabacera, in Mocimboa da Praia district, in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado, reports Tuesday's issue of the independent newssheet "Mediafax".

The two villages had been attacked and looted by the terrorist group, inspired by Islamic fundamentalism, which has been operating in parts of Cabo Delgado since October 2017. The local population alerted the authorities, and the defence forces sent units to the two villages, which attacked the terrorists by land, sea and air.

"When the insurgents understood what was happening, they ran from one side to another. They were chased by the helicopters, and we don't know how many men they lost. They abandoned the goods they had been looting", said one local source cited by "Mediafax".

So the villagers were able to return to Makulo and Cabacera, and look after their property, particularly their coconut palms.

Possibly in retaliation, the terrorists attacked the village of Malinde. Residents of Mocimboa da Praia town said on Sunday night "They are burning Malinde village right now. From the town we can see a lot of fire".

A second newssheet, "Carta de Mocambique", reported on Tuesday that local people captured eight alleged terrorists in the 30 June neighbourhood, on the outskirts of Mocimboa town.

This clash began on Thursday, when the local residents seized three people believed to be terrorists. Four more were captured on Friday, and the eighth on Saturday. The paper's sources said all eight were handed over to the police.

But in the neighbouring district of Macomia, terrorists beheaded four people near the village of Nanjaba. The victims were ambushed when they were driving, on motorbikes, towards the Mucojo administrative post.