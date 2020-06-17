Sudan: South Kordofan Boy Dies Playing With UXO. Three Killed in Tribal Clashes

Delling / Kadugli / Abyei — A 12-year-old boy died on Monday while playing with a piece of live ammunition he found in the southern part of Delling in South Kordofan. In Kadugli, at least three people were killed in crossfire between policemen and tribesmen. In Abyei in a group of armed Misseriya reportedly stole 1,437 cattle.

Witnesses from Delling told Radio Dabanga that Rajab Abdelgadir was playing with a Dushka (50 mm machine gun) cartridge he found in the area of Hajar El Jawad. The cartridge detonated and the boy died instantly from a wound to the chest.

At least three people were killed and other wounded in crossfire between a group of Misseriya tribesmen and police in El Kuweik, north of the South Kordofan capital Kadugli.

Witnesses told Dabanga Radio that Misseriya gunmen attacked a police unit guarding El Kuweik communication tower on Monday. In the crossfire, a policeman was killed, and two others were wounded. They confirmed that two of the attackers were also killed in the shooting.

Abyei

Kual Alor, the head of the Abyei Administration, the area disputed between Sudan and South Sudan, claims a group of Misseriya men stole 1,437 cows in two separate incidents on Monday.

Alor told Radio Dabanga that on Monday morning, a group of militiamen stole 437 cows from in Miang Anil in eastern part of Abyei town. He added that they also stole 1,000 cows from the area west of Abyei.

He said that a local rescue team in cooperation with the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (Unisfa) pusued the cattle rustlers, but they could not catch them.

Alor appealed to both Misseriya and Dinka tribesmen in the area to adhere to the peace and reconciliation pacts they signed and desist from illegal activities that tear apart the peaceful coexistence between the two communities.

In recent weeks, the number of attacks in Abyei has increased. On May 3, Four people including a woman were wounded in an attack by armed men on a commercial vehicle in Abyei. Three weeks ago, four people were killed, two children abducted, and 60 homes destroyed during an attack. A few days later, a group of militiamen fired two rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs) at a market before stealing cows.

