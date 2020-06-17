South Africa: Police Uncovered a Huge Drug Lab On Farm and Confiscated Drugs Worth R10 Million

press release

In a concerted effort by members of the South African Police Service to rid this province of the prevalence of illicit drugs, two suspects were arrested and four illegal firearms and ammunition, drugs worth ten million rand as well as drugs manufacturing equipment were recovered on a farm outside Marblehall last night, Tuesday 16 June 2020 at about 21:00.

The information that was received from community members under Marblehall policing precinct was put to fruition when police members attached to the Tekkie squad from Dennilton and members from Marblehall police station followed it up and discovered the drug laboratory on the said farm.

The police commenced with the operation soon after receiving the information. The operation was conducted until in the early hours of this morning. Preliminary police investigations revealed that more suspects could have been on the farm and this necessitated a massive manhunt. Due to the vastness of the area and a bushy environment some of the suspects managed to evade arrest.

The following were recovered:

- 10 million rand worth of drugs

- two pistols and two shotguns

- seven shotgun ammunition

- ten 9mm rounds of ammunition

- drug manufacturing chemicals

- drug manufacturing equipment

Preliminary police investigations point to the fact that the farm was allegedly bought recently by the suspect who paid millions of rand in cash.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo, Major General Jan Scheepers has applauded members for acting on the information provided and apprehending the suspects. "This drug laboratory has the capacity to supply the entire country with illicit drugs and therefore the police actions from Dennilton and Marblehall made a gigantic leap by arresting the suspects in the act," concluded General Scheepers.

The suspects, aged 25 and 37 will appear in Marblehall Magistrates' Court soon.