African Union and Focac Co-Host China-Africa Solidarity Summit On COVID-19

17 June 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa will, in his capacity as the Chairperson of the African Union (AU), participate in a virtual Extraordinary China-Africa Solidarity Summit against Covid-19 co-hosted by the Forum for China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and the AU.

The aim of the Summit, scheduled for today, Wednesday 17 June 2020, is to explore opportunities for African states to leverage multilateral cooperation, through the FOCAC mechanism, so that resources and knowledge can be mobilised in efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

FOCAC is an official forum that coordinates cooperation between the People's Republic of China and African states.

Due to technical constraints, not all FOCAC Member States have been invited.

Participants will include the Extended AU Bureau which includes the Republic of Kenya, the Republic of Mali, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Republic of Zimbabwe, the Republic of Rwanda and the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

Other participants will include Chairpersons Regional Economic Communities (REC's) with the Republic of Madagascar representing the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA); Chad for the Community of Sahel-Saharan States (CEN-SAD); the Republic of Rwanda for the East African Community (EAC).

The Republic of Gabon will represent the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS); the Republic of Niger will represent the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), and the Republic of Sudan will represent the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).

The State of Libya will represent the Arab Maghreb Union (UMA), while the Democratic People's Republic of Algeria and the Federal Republic of Nigeria will participate as initiating members of the New Partnership for Africa's Development (NEPAD).

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.