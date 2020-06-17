Somalia: Egypt to Evacuate Teachers From Somalia Over Covid19

16 June 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Egypt is set to evacuate teachers stranded in Somalia.

Egypt Minister of Education Tarek Shawki discussed with the immigration Minister of Egypt Nabila Makram the means of the return of some workers within the mission of the Ministry of Education in the State of Somalia in light of the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Minister of Immigration pointed out that she had contacted officials with the "Air Cairo" company to discuss ways to evacuate Egyptian teachers in Somalia, as part of the state's plan to evacuate stranded Egyptians in all countries of the world.

