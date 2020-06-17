Namibia: Katiti Loses N$250k Bonus Battle

Former Namibia Institute of Pathology (NIP) chief executive officer Augustinus Katiti has failed in his bid to extract a N$250 000 performance bonus from the parastatal, with the labour commissioner's office ruling he had caused much losses to the state-owned enterprise.

This is revealed in the verdict in possession of The Namibian, delivered on 28 May by the chief arbitrator in the Office of the Labour Commissioner, Fabiola Katjivena.

Katiti was unceremoniously fired after allegations of corruption surfaced at the NIP, including an amount of N$1, 8 million spent on the purchase of vehicles in terms of an agreement between the parastatal and ST Freight Services CC, N$7,4 million spent on buying furniture and N$2 million the parastatal lost due to the withdrawal of N$7,9 million from its investment account at Old Mutual.

Katiti then lodged a case in May last year against the parastatal for refusing to pay him the N$250 000 performance bonus.

The parastatal's assessment on Katiti's targets for 2017/18 financial year was 42%. This equated to a performance bonus totalling to N$250 000.

Katiti disputed the assessment score of 42% on the basis that throughout his tenure he was never assessed below 70% and that financial loss to the company is not a basis for determining his performance.

The employment contract between Katiti and the parastatal provided for a performance bonus of up to a maximum of N$500 000 for each completed year of service.

"An annual non-pensionable performance bonus of up to a maximum of N$500 000 will be paid to the chief executive officer for each completed year of service as stipulated in a performance agreement, which agreement will be in line with NIP performance policy.

"This annual non-pensionable performance bonus shall be determined according to the chief executive officer's individual performance, as well as the overall performance of the NIP. All performance-related pay shall be calculated on a sliding scale basis from +-100%, based on performance targets met," the contract states.

The previous NIP board sat on 12 April 2019 and concluded Katiti was not entitled to receive the performance bonus.

The board argued this was because of the losses he had caused the parastatal between 2016 and 2018.

"The respondent concluded not to pay the applicant's performance bonus due to alleged financial losses/burdens supposedly caused by the applicant to the respondent during the 2016/2017 and 2017/2018 financial years.

"The performance bonus was dependent and/or calculated on targets achieved during those financial years and that the performance bonus formed part of the applicant's erstwhile employment contract. As such, the respondent could not unilaterally change the condition that formed an integral part of the employment contract," Katjivena's ruling reads.

Katjivena dismissed Katiti's case on the grounds that an employer-employee relationship no longer exists between the two and that the previous board's decision taken on 12 April 2019 already relates to the performance bonus dispute the two had before the labour commissioner's office in 2019.

The 2019 dispute ruled that: "NIP will pay or not pay Katiti a performance review and performance bonus after determination by the parties in terms of clause 7 of the employment agreement, which determination shall be finalised on or before the close of business of 15 March 2019."

In March 2019, the parastatal paid out N$778 002,87 to Katiti through his lawyers. The money was owed in terms of the remainder of his contract.

Katiti approached the Windhoek High Court in May the same year, suing and demanding the parastatal for a N$3,8 million payout.

The N$3,8 million, Katiti claims, was supposed to be to stop him from working for competitors of the NIP for two years after leaving the institute.

The following month, the NIP counter-sued him for N$14 million for allegedly causing the parastatal financial damage during his tenure. The matter is still pending in court.

NIP, the once shining example of the way SOEs should be run in Namibia, has been overshadowed by graft scandals during the time of Katiti and his team as well as political contestation over his successor.

Katiti was the CEO from April 2014 until August 2018. The previous NIP board suspended him in June 2018, and terminated his contract in August the same year.

Rauha Shipindo, from Metcalfe Attorneys, represented Katiti while Profysen Muluti acted on behalf of the parastatal.

The state agency handles blood testing and other pathology services. It operates 40 laboratories across the country.