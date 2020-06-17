Zimbabwe: Importers Feel Heat Over Closed-Down Borders

16 June 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Lemuel Chekai

Importers are feeling the heat over closed down borders due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has continued to change social, economic and political norms.

Speaking to 263Chat, MegProm Trading founder, Ashlee Nyathi who specialises in kapenta selling said he has been hit hard by lockdowns that have limited importation and exportation capacity.

"My business has been affected by closed down borders, limited traffic on highways has worsened the situation. I also supply markets in South Africa, Botswana and the Democratic Republic of Congo but all those ventures are on hold at the moment.

"Many plans that were on course to expand my business empire have also been put on hold," said Nyathi.

He added that he has only been enjoying sells within Harare's radius which has consequently chocked his revenue.

"Even my customer base has shrunk, at the moment, I'm mainly enjoying sells within Mbare where my market place is located. Customers from Bulawayo, Masvingo and Mutare can not come, the option to make deliveries is neither feasible with the fuel crisis in our country," said Nyathi.

Before venturing into kapenta selling, Nyathi was a dancer until fate had other plans for him following an eye-opening experience at Zim Talent talent search where he contested and lost.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.