Zimbabwe: Importers Feel Heat Over Closed-Down Borders

Importers are feeling the heat over closed down borders due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has continued to change social, economic and political norms.

Speaking to 263Chat, MegProm Trading founder, Ashlee Nyathi who specialises in kapenta selling said he has been hit hard by lockdowns that have limited importation and exportation capacity.

"My business has been affected by closed down borders, limited traffic on highways has worsened the situation. I also supply markets in South Africa, Botswana and the Democratic Republic of Congo but all those ventures are on hold at the moment.

"Many plans that were on course to expand my business empire have also been put on hold," said Nyathi.

He added that he has only been enjoying sells within Harare's radius which has consequently chocked his revenue.

"Even my customer base has shrunk, at the moment, I'm mainly enjoying sells within Mbare where my market place is located. Customers from Bulawayo, Masvingo and Mutare can not come, the option to make deliveries is neither feasible with the fuel crisis in our country," said Nyathi.

Before venturing into kapenta selling, Nyathi was a dancer until fate had other plans for him following an eye-opening experience at Zim Talent talent search where he contested and lost.