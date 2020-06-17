Nigeria: APC - We Have No Record of Obaseki's Resignation

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the party is not aware that Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has resigned his membership of the party.

Obaseki on Tuesday in Abuja announced his resignation from the ruling party which recently disqualified him from the upcoming governorship primary, after he met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

Though the embattled governor did not disclose the party on which platform he plans to contest the September governorship election, he had been holding talks with leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), including governors elected on the platform of PDP.

But responding to the governor's resignation from the party, The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, in a statement said that the party had no record of his resignation.

He said: "The party has no record of the reported defection of Governor Godwin Obaseki from the Progressive party. We cannot comment at this moment on media reports suggesting the Edo governor or anyone else has left our great party."