Kenya: Former Auditor-General Ouko Says Lack of Security Leaves Him Exposed

Former Auditor-General Edward Ouko, who retired nine months ago, says he feels vulnerable in his life in retirement. This is because no security is currently provided to him.

Mr Ouko, who was sworn in on September 16,2011, retired in August 2019 after serving for eight years, unravelling and combating corruption and misuse of public funds.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Tuesday night, Mr Ouko revealed that after his retirement from the sensitive office, his security was withdrawn and that he is yet to receive some allowances owed to him and which were due by the time he left office.

"In terms of security it is very difficult to tell you [whether] I'm secure or not," said Mr Ouko.

The revelations have painted a picture of neglect of the former Auditor-General by the government he served, owing to the stature office he held in the country.

UNEARTHED SCANDALS

During his tenure, Mr Ouko unearthed many scandals, looting of public coffers and wastage of public funds in the county governments, national government ministries and departments, agencies and semi-autonomous agencies.

Mr Ouko, a man whose name many government officers came to fear, revealed that there have been no security arrangements for him after he left office.

He said there is no clear legislative framework to cater for security and other post-service benefits for a retired Auditor-General as compared to other government offices.

"This office has no arrangement for security after leaving office. Anyone who harboured an ill motive when I was serving as the Auditor General can easily take advantage of my lack of security now to execute their plans. When you leave without a clear post service arrangements... it's the most insecure time and I am most concerned about it," he explained.

He added, "My allowances that were due the time I left office are also yet to be paid to me. But I am aware my general gratuity that is being worked on."

Mr Ouko has now urged parliament to establish a legal framework to ensure the Auditor-General is safe even after leaving office.

Mr Ouko has previously admitted that his office was a roller-coaster that saw him receive threats on his life, especially during his tenure, but he said that relevant State investigative agencies swiftly took action.

During the interview, Mr Ouko also warned about the delays in the recruitment of his successor, saying it could derail the war against corruption and misappropriation of public funds.

"I do not see a reason why there were delays in filling the position. In fact, I should have handed over to a substantive Auditor-General. The recruitment should have begun earlier," said Ouko.

Cartels could take advantage of the absence of a substantive Auditor-General to plunder public funds.

He noted that the current situation is dangerous since there is no one in office to sign the many audit reports generated by government auditors.