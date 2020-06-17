Namibia: Chinese Donate Food to Ondangwa Elderly

The Chinese business community donated 150 food parcels to the elderly in Ondangwa on Tuesday.

The donation is another example of the friendship between the Chinese community in Ondangwa and the local people and an indication of the solidarity in jointly fighting the pandemic.

The food parcels will be given to the elderly people who suffered the most during the Covid-19 lockdown in and around Ondangwa.

Jiango Bo, the deputy chairperson of the Chinese merchants in Namibia said this during the handover ceremony at Ondangwa.

"Above all, this is a true expression of our heartfelt gratitude to the local government and people from all walks of life for all your consistent assistance and support. As known by all, our normal life and all business activities are now being greatly affected by this unprecedented epidemic.

"Encouragingly however, instead of shrinking back and evading, we have been always stood with our Namibian brothers and sisters, hand in hand, heart to heart," said Bo.

Over 150 food parcels worth N$40 000 consisting of cooking oil, sugar, maize flour and a separate quilt will be distributed to the elderly people.

Oshana governor, Elia Irimari welcomed the donation saying it shows how much love and care the Chinese business community have for the elderly people.

"These are the same people who through their government grant support their businesses, and it's really important that they plough back to the community in which they operate. Our plea today goes to every business entity and to everybody who is able to assist the community to come forward with the little that they have," he said.