Botswana: Galaxy Over the Moon

Jwaneng — While relegated teams are crying foul over the decision of the Botswana Football Association National Executive Committee (BFA NEC) to end the league season forthwith, Jwaneng Galaxy are over the moon due to the ruling as they have been declared champions of the 2019/20 season.

Indeed the adage that 'one man's meat is another man's poison' is true as the diamond mining team finds no fault with the decision to declare them champions for the first time in their history.

Jwaneng Galaxy's public relations officer, Tankiso Morake said the decision was great news to them, and that it was just and fair. He noted that all the teams had played the same number of games and had also played more than 50 per cent of their games.

"All the teams had played the same number of games so no one should feel hard done," he said, adding that they feel deserving champions.

Morake said they would give the league trophy the same value as they would if the league was fully completed.

He also noted that his team had been consistent ever since its merger in the 2015/2016 season.

"Ever since that we have been consistent in our hunger for success. We finished on position seven in our maiden season, and henceforth we have been consistent at position two and this season we went one higher," he said.

Morake said their maiden championship trophy was dedicated to the pioneers of the merger as well as all the people who have been supportive of them.

"The trophy is dedicated to all who have been supportive of us all these years from the departed souls such as Albert Milton to supporters from surrounding villages and communities as well as our supporters in general. We would also like to hail all our players and the executive committee because they never lost hope even when we kept finishing on position two for three successive seasons," he said.

Morake said they were still awaiting written communication from the relevant authorities, adding that they have so far only been given telephonic confirmation.

He also said because of the coronavirus pandemic, there would be no celebrations until the situation abated.

He said once the pandemic was over, they would take the trophy on a tour of neigbouring villages to their supports as was the norm with major cups they had won.

He also urged Jwaneng Galaxy supporters to celebrate with care because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source : BOPA