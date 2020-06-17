Namibia: NBC Axes Six Over Alleged Fraud

16 June 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Eliaser Ndeyanale

The Namibia Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) on Friday gave six employees the boot for allegedly forging academic records to get a salary advance.

According to sources privy to the matter, the six employees wanted advances of N$10 000 each they would pay back over a period of three months.

The Namibian understands the six submitted false academic records, creating the impression they were studying while they were not. The NBC declined to reveal the names of the employees.

Two of the six employees are said to be from the human resources department, while the other four are from the news services department.

The dismissals were confirmed by NBC spokesperson Umbi Karuaihe-Upi.

The six were allegedly summarily dismissed last Friday without a disciplinary hearing.

Karuaihe-Upi said the employees had a disciplinary hearing which was chaired by an unnamed person from outside the corporation.

She said if the employees feel they were unfairly dismissed they can appeal or approach the Labour Court.

She declined to disclose the charges the six faced.

"This is confidential information. I cannot give you the charges ..," she said.

"Like any other institution, including your newspaper, the NBC has the responsibility to deal with any misconduct in the work environment, and more so in case of serious offences such as those mentioned by yourself.

"We believe The Namibian also has disciplinary cases from time to time and it would be great for you to start publishing your very own cases as well. The NBC deals with disciplinary matters in line with its relevant policy framework with regards to the labour law, and ultimately the Namibian Constitution, and due regard and respect are given to confidentiality around such sensitive matters.

"Our business is also unionised - hence we can't discuss these matters within the public domain," Karuaihe-Upi said.

NBC director general Stanley Similo declined to comment on the matter.

"I believe my chief commercial officer [Karuaihe-Upi] responded to your questions as the official spokesperson of the NBC," he said.

