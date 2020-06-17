Namibia: UDF Wants to Regain Kunene

The United Democratic Front (UDF) wants to regain the support it had lost in the Kunene region in the last regional and local elections.

Apius !Auchab, president of the UDF, recently expressed this wish.

"We need to work hard to regain the region. According to my understanding, there was a problem with leadership," he said.

A lack of communication was cited as one of the reasons the UDF lost its stronghold over the Khorixas, Sesfontein and Kamanjab constituencies.

The party is planning to kick-start programmes in the next five years to close the gap between leaders and members, !Auchab said.

"The political roadmap will let us have close contact with the electorate and will also encourage absent voters to go to the ballot box," he said.

The UDF wants to gain the trust of former members to rejoin the party, and has involved itself in political education.

!Auchab said those occupying positions locally and regionally without payment need to work harder.

He advised members with the means to support the party.

He said the party should broaden its membership base and fees need to be paid by members.

The UDF has been in control of the Khorixas, Kamanjab and Sesfontein constituencies since independence, but lost to Swapo candidates during the 2015 local and regional elections. The party holds four seats at the Khorixas Town Council and occupied three seats at the Kamanjab Village Council, but lost one seat at each town during the 2015 elections. The UDF has held two seats at Outjo since independence.