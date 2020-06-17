Namibia: Fishing Firms in Quota Fix

Minister of fisheries and marine resources Albert Kawana said around 20 fishing companies are in a predicament over reduced fishing quotas.

Kawana is finalising the process of awarding new fishing rights, but delays have caused uncertainty in one of Namibia's biggest economic sectors.

Several companies have criticised the government for cutting their fishing quotas by as much as 50% this year.

There are concerns that fishing companies could use this as a reason to cut jobs.

"Yes, I am aware of some companies's position on the issue of fish quotas. These are companies which currently have operations both onshore and offshore. This issue is more apparent in the hake subsector," Kawana told The Namibian yesterday.

"About 20 companies or so are affected. The confederation [the Confederation of Namibian Fishing Association] is made aware of this issue" the fisheries minister said, adding new applicants should also be considered.

Kawana did not mention the names of the 20 companies affected, but said he needs legal advice from the attorney general's office.

"Legal advice is awaited before further action is taken," he said.

The Namibian understands the advice is around using reserve hake quotas that were scheduled to be allocated earlier this year, but were never issued.

"I hope the matter will be resolved. I am engaging with the governors of the Erongo and //Karas regions this coming Thursday. The new applicants should also get quotas by all means," Kawana said.

Meanwhile, southern-based fishing companies briefed //Kharas governor Aletha Frederick last week on the fishing quota cuts estimated at 50% each.

Sources said they asked for her intervention.

Lüderitz-based fishing company NovaNam is one of the companies for which fishing quota cuts pose a dilemma.

In 2019 it was part of a fishing group that employed more than 2 000 workers at Lüderitz.

Sources said the Spanish-owned outfit had a staff meeting last week to discuss how the issue of reduced quotas could affect the company.

Frederick could not be reached for comment as she was locked in a meeting.

NovaNam managing director Edwin Kamatoto was also not available for comment.

'MAASBANKER'

The horse mackerel sector (also known as maasbanker in Afrikaans) has also been hit by fishing quota cuts.

Kawana is yet to reveal the new rights holders' names this year, but leaked fishing quota allocation documents provide a glimpse of what the government may be up to.

The allocation document shows there are now more veterans' quotas among non-rights holders.

The ministry has created non-rights holders groups such as war veterans, liberation veterans and ex-Robben Island prisoners.

These groups are already beneficiaries of fishing quotas under a rights-holder entity named Joint Venture 11.

"How do you want to justify war veterans, when all these people are still benefiting without a specified right?" a ministry insider asked.

Another source said the government's decision created room for abuse.

"You already have the government vehicle Fishcor to handle all these funds, but at the end of the day you go and create all this. Where does the fairness lie? How long will the rest of Namibia have to pay the veterans and let all Namibians really benefit from the natural resources of this country?" a rights holder said.

Rights holders are now challenging the Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources to transparently share all information on who has quotas and rights, saying it should be public information.

One joint venture source said they usually received 10 000 metric tonnes per year.

The new allocation for this year is about 4 000 metric tonnes.

Fishing industry sources said this is not enough for joint ventures that consist of up to a hundred shareholders per group.

"Some vessels require between 20 000 metric tonnes per year for it to operate optimally. This year, collectively each JV reached 10 000 metric tonnes. If the vessel is not operating optimally and there are so many operators in the industry, they will be forced to bid for quotas. That makes the quotas more expensive. It sends quota prices up," the ministry source said.

The joint ventures were created in 2012 by then fisheries minister Bernhard Esau "to grow" the fishing industry. Part of the conditions to be awarded a quota was capital investment into vessels and land-based operations.

Other criteria used to assess the worthiness of a company included employment creation, the payment of taxes and levies, corporate social investment and value addition.

Esau's project is now being questioned in court as part of a corruption scheme that allegedly benefited him, his son in law and a clique of kickback kings, such as businessman James Hatuikulipi.

BIGGEST WINNER

One of the biggest winners from the fishing allocations could be Namsov, which is now Tunacor Group, a company owned by a group of politically connected individuals.

Tunacor Group chief executive officer Peya Hitula said this week their quotas have been reduced by 40%, which makes it difficult for them to increase their workforce.

"We hope the new entrants will be responsible and cooperate in the sustainability of the current levels of employment within the fishing industry. If newcomers begin a horse-trading process and look at foreign companies that will not have the Namibian national interest at heart like in 2011, current levels of employment will surely be penalised, a lot of infrastructure will be lost and our country's economy will suffer," Hitula said.