Tunisia: Ouestlatia Accident - Ftdes Blames Government

17 June 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights (FTDES) blamed the government for the road accident which occurred Tuesday in Oueslatia, Kairouan. It says that the government "is still delaying the implementation of Law No. 2019-51 of June 11, 2019, on the creation of a category of " farm workers' transport."

This latest accident killed one person and injured 13 female farmhands.

The FTDES criticised in a press release issued on Wednesday the government's laxity regarding the upsurge in accidents suffered by farm workers, denouncing the non promulgation of the implementing texts relating to Law No. 2019-51 and the failure to take into consideration the recommendations of civil society for an effective implementation of this law.

The FTDES, on the other hand, denounced the laxity of the parliament which adopts laws without assuming its role of monitoring their implementation, considering that in the absence of a real political will to implement it, Law No. 2019-51 has remained a mere false slogan that hides a bitter reality experienced by a vulnerable category, namely that of farm workers.

The Forum recalled that road accidents involving vehicles transporting female farm hands had caused 41 deaths and 534 injuries in the last 5 years.

