Namibia: Shangula Dismisses Khorixas COVID-19 Case

16 June 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Clemans Miyanicwe

Heath minister Kalumbi Shangula has dismissed claims of a case of Covid-19 at Khorixas as lies.

He told The Namibian that if there was a case of Covid-19 at Khorixas he would make an announcement about it.

"If it's not coming from me it's a lie. This is the second time such a rumour has come from Khorixas. What do Khorixas people want? Are they yearning for Covid-19?" Shangula asked.

A senior official at the Khorixas state hospital told The Namibian that a woman had been brought to the hospital.

"A woman was here. She travelled from Walvis Bay like anyone else. She was tested at the hospital," the official said.

Another source said the woman arrived from Walvis Bay last week where she had visited her boyfriend and when she was tested at the Khorixas state hospital she showed symptoms of Covid-19.

A young mother who was taking her baby to the hospital had alerted The Namibian that the casualty section had been sealed off and people told to go home.

Security guards at the health institution strictly enforced the wearing of masks by people entering the health institution. This is unusual as security guards have not been strictly enforcing the wearing of masks.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.