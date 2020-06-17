Namibia: Shangula Dismisses Khorixas COVID-19 Case

Heath minister Kalumbi Shangula has dismissed claims of a case of Covid-19 at Khorixas as lies.

He told The Namibian that if there was a case of Covid-19 at Khorixas he would make an announcement about it.

"If it's not coming from me it's a lie. This is the second time such a rumour has come from Khorixas. What do Khorixas people want? Are they yearning for Covid-19?" Shangula asked.

A senior official at the Khorixas state hospital told The Namibian that a woman had been brought to the hospital.

"A woman was here. She travelled from Walvis Bay like anyone else. She was tested at the hospital," the official said.

Another source said the woman arrived from Walvis Bay last week where she had visited her boyfriend and when she was tested at the Khorixas state hospital she showed symptoms of Covid-19.

A young mother who was taking her baby to the hospital had alerted The Namibian that the casualty section had been sealed off and people told to go home.

Security guards at the health institution strictly enforced the wearing of masks by people entering the health institution. This is unusual as security guards have not been strictly enforcing the wearing of masks.