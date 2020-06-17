Zimbabwe: Dembare Warn Errant Players

Bulawayo — Dynamos have warned their players they now risk being slapped with heavy fines if they are caught engaging in money games or violating Government-imposed lockdown rules.

Coach Tonderayi Ndiraya told Classic 263 radio, over the weekend, the club will not hesitate to fine the players once they are found on the wrong side of the lockdown rules.

The gaffer said such acts did not only tarnish the image of the Glamour Boys, but that of their sponsors.

"I am glad to say that we have been very fortunate, we got a sponsor who is taking care of the boys," said Ndiraya.

"And, we wouldn't want to disappoint that sponsor by engaging in these money game activities because it, indeed, paints a very bad picture.

"Our players are taken very good care of and that is the reason why I said we will hit their pockets if they engage in money games."

DeMbare are bankrolled by tobacco company, Rudland and George, a subsidiary of Gold Leaf Tobacco. Sporting activities across the country were suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic that has ravaged the entire world.

But, early this month, the Government cleared 15 sport codes which were classified as low risk.

Football, however, like other mass sporting disciplines, remained under suspension, forcing some players, especially those based in Harare, to play in the money games.

The players who were seen engaging in these matches are from CAPS United, Black Rhinos, Ngezi Platinum, Harare City and Dynamos.

Their actions were in blatant defiance of lockdown orders by the Government, the Sports Commission, ZIFA and their clubs.

Ndiraya said while life has not been the same for footballers, and even fans, it should never be taken as an excuse to engage in criminal activities. He said, in order to keep their players fit, they were conducting physical training exercises using the Zoom application.

Under the lockdown rules, any person who violates the orders is liable to arrest.

"It has really been difficult for these boys, we have just been doing physical work and nothing else.

"In the end, they end up being involved in these money games, but we have been talking to them, stressing home the point that while things are certainly not normal, rules are rules and we are in this together.

"It's something which is affecting everyone and such rules just have to be followed.

"We have, therefore, gone on further to impose some fines so that our boys comply, you can't be seen to be violating lockdown rules, it won't be good for us as a nation.

"It won't be good for us as a big institution, which Dynamos Football Club, obviously, is. We are role models to people out there and they (people) must be seen to be following what we do, but if we violate the lockdown rules what does that mean? This is what we have been talking to our boys about, but of course, in a group you will always find different characters, there are some who are really naughty."