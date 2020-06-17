Sierra Leone: Ambassador Sulunteh Claims Glory of the WAPP Project?

Bong — Bong County senatorial hopeful Jeremiah Sulunteh says while he headed Liberia’s embassies in the US, Mexico and Canada, Liberia became a beneficiary of the West Africa Power Pool Project (WAPP) following a symposium with the World Bank and Ambassadors of Liberia, Guinea and Sierra Leone to the US.

In an effort to dismiss suggestions that he did not lobby for the extension of the WAPP to Liberia, Amb. Sulunteh Radio Gbarnga in an interview that it was incumbent upon ambassadors of the three West African countries to give statistics of their individual countries' total population who have no access to electricity.

Mr. Sulunteh narrates in the interview that as Liberia's Ambassador at the time, he stressed the need for Liberia's electricity capacity to be ugraded from 88 Megawatt to 320 Megawatt.

Following constant negotiations with the World Bank, Sulunteh states that he signed a US$144.5 million grant on behalf of the Liberian government on 28 August 2012 for the WAPP to extend to the Liberia.

Our Bong County correspondent says the people of Bong County will soon start to benefit a twenty four hour current from the West African Power Pool Project. The current extension which is being implemented by Jungle Energy Power will light Gbarnga before December 2020, according to Bong County Superintendent Esther Nyamah Walker.